March 26 (Reuters) - HYBRIGENICS SA:

* BROAD-SPECTRUM INHIBITOR OF UBIQUITIN-SPECIFIC PROTEASES SHOWS ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY AGAINST HUMAN ADENOVIRUSES

* ON 11 OUT OF 13 VIRAL TYPES TESTED, HBX 47,939 WAS SHOWN TO INHIBIT VIRAL REPLICATION IN INFECTED CELLS

* HBX 47,939 WAS SHOWN TO DECREASE PRODUCTION OF NEW VIRIONS RELEASED IN CULTURE MEDIUM