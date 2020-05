May 4 (Reuters) - Hybrigenics SA:

* HYBRIGENICS AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONTINUE TO WORK ON PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENTS FOR TREATMENT OF DISEASES USING FAT CELL DERIVATIVES

* DMS BIOTECH CONTINUES WORK ON DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATIVE TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS