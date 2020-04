April 30 (Reuters) - Hybrigenics SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 7.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AMOUNTED TO €5.2 MILLION.

* ON COVID-19: IT IS CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY PRECISELY EFFECTS OF THIS ON ACTIVITY, ESPECIALLY IF HEALTH CRISIS WERE TO CONTINUE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)