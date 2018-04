BRIEF-Hybrigenics FY Operating Loss Widens To 7.4 Million Euros, Presents Update On Inecalcitol Clinical Studies

April 26 (Reuters) - HYBRIGENICS SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION (RESTATED) YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 7.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.0 MILLION (RESTATED) YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 8.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 5.3 MILLION (RESTATED) YEAR AGO

* END-DEC CASH POSITION OF CONTINUED ACTIVITIES EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.5 MILLION (RESTATED) YEAR AGO

* 87 PATIENTS RECRUITED IN INECALCITOL PHASE II ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA STUDY

* PHASE II CHRONIC MYELOID LEUKEMIA STUDY: INECALCITOL SHOWS ABILITY TO DECREASE RESIDUAL CML DISEASE

* PHASE II CHRONIC MYELOID LEUKEMIA STUDY: INECALCITOL EFFECTS BEYOND USUAL EFFECTS OF IMATINIB

* DECISION ON LAUNCH OF NEXT CLINICAL TRIAL OF INECALCITOL IN CML TO BE MADE AFTER AML STUDY RESULTS

* PHASE II AML INECALCITOL STUDY: TO ENROL 110 PATIENTS BEFORE END-2018, FINAL RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2HAcCss Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)