May 6 (Reuters) - HYDRATEC INDUSTRIES NV:

* FOOD & INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS OPERATING RESULT Q1 SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN YEAR AGO

* Q1 FOOD & INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS REVENUE ​LOWER THAN YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON TURNOVER, OPERATIONS, PROFIT AND CASH FLOWS