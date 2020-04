April 9 (Reuters) - Hydrix Ltd:

* WITHDRAWN ITS FY20 GUIDANCE

* SEES SOME SLOWING AND DEFERRAL OF CONTRACTS, BUT AT THIS POINT, NO CONTRACTS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES SOME PROJECTS UNDER EXISTING CONTRACTS MAY BE SLOWED DOWN DUE TO PANDEMIC

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, CASH ON HAND WAS $2.1 MILLION

* DUE TO DEFERED AND SLOWED DOWN PROJECTS THERE IS LIKELY TO BE A REDUCTION IN REVENUE FOR SERVICES DIVISION, IN NEAR TERM PROEJCTS