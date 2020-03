March 24 (Reuters) - Hydro Hotel Eastbourne PLC:

* REG-HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC; HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC: COVID - 19 UPDATE AND CANCELLATION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

* HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE - HOTEL IS NOW TEMPORARILY CLOSED TO GUESTS AND A TAKEAWAY FOOD AND DELIVERY SERVICE WILL OPERATE

* HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE - INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 14P PER SHARE WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED ON 11 DECEMBER 2019 WILL BE CANCELLED