April 13 (Reuters) - Avista Corp:

* HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN IDAHO MERGER CASE

* CO, HYDRO ONE HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

* SAYS NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS