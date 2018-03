BRIEF-Hydro One And Avista File A Settlement Agreement In Washington Merger Case

March 27 (Reuters) - Avista Corp:

* HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN WASHINGTON MERGER CASE

* HYDRO ONE SAYS SETTLEMENT WITH AVISTA CORP INCLUDES FINANCIAL AND NON-FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS

* HYDRO ONE - ‍NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS​

* HYDRO ONE LTD - ‍AS RESULT OF SETTLEMENT, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON TOTAL ABOUT $44 MILLION​

* HYDRO ONE - ‍SETTLEMENT, IF APPROVED, WOULD RESULT IN ALLOCATION TO WASHINGTON OF A RATE CREDIT OF ABOUT $31 MILLION OVER A 5-YEAR PERIOD​

* HYDRO ONE SAYS IF COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON SETTLEMENT TO BE PROPORTIONALLY ALLOCATED TO OTHER STATES, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS WOULD BE ABOUT $74 MILLION

* HYDRO ONE - CO, AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING DEAL IN H2 2018​