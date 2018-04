April 6 (Reuters) - Avista Corp :

* HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA RECEIVE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER

* AVISTA CORP - ‍HYDRO ONE AND CO CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE DEAL CLOSING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​​

* AVISTA CORP - ‍APPLICATIONS FOR REGULATORY APPROVAL OF DEAL ARE STILL PENDING WITH UTILITY COMMISSIONS IN WASHINGTON, IDAHO, OREGON, MONTANA & ALASKA​​