April 12 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd:

* HYDRO ONE AND THE POWER WORKERS’ UNION REACH TENTATIVE SETTLEMENT

* CO, POWER WORKERS’ UNION ACHIEVE TENTATIVE SETTLEMENT OF 2-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT

* TENTATIVE SETTLEMENT OF 2-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT COVERS ABOUT 4,000 EMPLOYEES IN FRONT LINE ROLES

* UNION MEMBERS WILL VOTE ON TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH OUTCOME ANTICIPATED BY JUNE 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: