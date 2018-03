BRIEF-‍Hydro One, Avista Reach Settlement In Principle In Washington Merger Case​

March 16 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd:

* ‍HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON MERGER CASE​

* ‍NOTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH VARIOUS PARTIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH WASHINGTON UTILITIES AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION​

* ‍HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* ‍SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE INCLUDES PROVISIONS RELATED TO FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY AND ITS CUSTOMERS, CONSERVATION, ENVIRONMENT​