May 15 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd:

* HYDRO ONE LIMITED INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 5% AND DECLARES QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND

* INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PERCENT

* DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AT NEW RATE OF $0.23 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)