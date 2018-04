April 30 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd:

* HYDRO ONE LTD - ON SUNDAY, GOVERNMENT OF ONTARIO INFORMED OF INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RESOLUTION

* HYDRO ONE LTD - HYDRO ONE HAS DECIDED TO CONDUCT SUPPLEMENTARY SHAREHOLDER ENGAGEMENT AND OBTAIN ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT ADVICE

* HYDRO ONE LTD - WILL UNDERTAKE TO REVIEW CURRENT PRACTICES IN LIGHT OF INPUT WE RECEIVE