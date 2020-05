May 19 (Reuters) - Hydrodec Group PLC:

* HYDRODEC GROUP PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* HYDRODEC GROUP PLC - COST CUTTING MEASURES, INCLUDING A REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT AND EMPLOYEE PAY HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED

* HYDRODEC GROUP PLC - IT IS EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO PROVIDE ANY GUIDANCE IN RESPECT OF PERFORMANCE FOR 2020