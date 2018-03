March 28 (Reuters) - Hydropothecary Corp:

* HYDROPOTHECARY REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS; ACHIEVES REVENUE VISIBILITY AND BUSINESS CERTAINTY FOR THE FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CANNABIS LEGALIZATION

* HYDROPOTHECARY CORP - QTRLY REVENUE $1.2 MILLION VERSUS $914,000

* HYDROPOTHECARY CORP - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.10