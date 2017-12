Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hydropothecary Corp:

* HYDROPOTHECARY REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS ENDING OCTOBER 31, 2017 AS CASH INVENTORY COST PER GRAM DECLINES TO $0.89

* HYDROPOTHECARY CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* HYDROPOTHECARY CORP - REVENUE FOR Q1 ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2017 WAS $1.101 MILLION COMPARED TO $1.138 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: