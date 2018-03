March 20 (Reuters) - Hydropothecary Corp:

* HYDROPOTHECARY CORP - ‍REACHED DEAL WITH SHOPIFY, TO BUILD ITS ECOMMERCE PLATFORM FOR CANNABIS PRODUCTS​