April 11 (Reuters) - Hydropothecary Corp:

* HYDROPOTHECARY SIGNS 5-YEAR PREFERRED SUPPLIER AGREEMENT WITH SAQ, FOR AN ESTIMATED VOLUME OF 200,000KG

* OPTION TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT WITH SOCIÉTÉ DES ALCOOLS DU QUÉBEC FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR

* SUPPLY ARRANGEMENT COVERS FULL RANGE OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTS AND BRANDS

* SAQ HAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES