BRIEF-Hydropothecary To Increase Production Capacity To 108,000 Kilograms Per Year Of Dried Cannabis

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hydropothecary Corp:

* HYDROPOTHECARY ANNOUNCES EXPANSION PLANS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO 108,000 KILOGRAMS PER YEAR OF DRIED CANNABIS

* HYDROPOTHECARY CORP - HAS ACQUIRED 78 ACRES OF LAND ADJACENT TO ITS EXISTING 65 ACRE FACILITY IN GATINEAU, QC

* HYDROPOTHECARY CORP - COSTS FOR NEW EXPANSION, WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO BE $80 MILLION, WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH CURRENT FINANCIAL RESOURCES

* HYDROPOTHECARY CORP - PRODUCTION CAPACITY EXPANSION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED FOR DECEMBER 2018