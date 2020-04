April 8 (Reuters) - Hyflux Ltd:

* FILED URGENT APPLICATIONS IN HIGH COURT TO VARY PRESENT TIMELINES TO CONVENE SCHEME MEETINGS, EXTEND EXISTING MORATORIUM UNTIL 30 JULY

* IMPOSSIBLE TO PHYSICALLY CONVENE SCHEME MEETINGS ON 22 & 23 APRIL IN LIGHT OF SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT’S ONGOING MEASURES TO COUNTER COVID-19

* WILL REQUIRE ADDITIONAL TIME TO PREPARE AND ORGANIZE SCHEME MEETINGS