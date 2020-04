April 16 (Reuters) - Hyflux Ltd:

* HYFLUX LTD - UPDATES ON REORGANISATION PROCESS

* HYFLUX LTD- HIGH COURT EXTENDED MORATORIUM UNTIL 30 JULY

* HYFLUX - HIGH COURT ORDERED SCHEME MEETINGS, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR 22 AND 23 APRIL WOULD BE POSTPONED TO LATER DATE TO BE DECIDED

* HYFLUX - HIGH COURT SCHEDULED A CASE MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE ON 14 MAY TO ISSUE FURTHER DIRECTIONS ON CONVENING OF SCHEME MEETING & MORATORIUM