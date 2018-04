April 24 (Reuters) - Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens Hygeia SA:

* SAYS FY 2017 EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS REACHING €33.5M AND RECORDING A 10% RISE

* SAYS FY 2017 REVENUE INCREASED MARGINALLY, REACHING €206M COMPARED TO €205.9 IN 2016

* SAYS FY 2017 EBIT AMOUNTING TO €19M, VERSUS TO €15.4M IN EARNINGS FOR 2016

* SAYS FY 2017 RESULTS AFTER TAXES AT €9.7M VERSUS TO €4.2M IN EARNINGS IN 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2qVUDWc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)