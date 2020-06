BRIEF-Hyloris Pharmaceuticals Launches IPO On Euronext Brussels

June 17 (Reuters) - Hyloris Pharmaceuticals:

* HYLORIS PHARMACEUTICALS LAUNCHES ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS

* OFFERING IS AN OFFERING OF UP TO 5,000,000 NEW SHARES OF THE COMPANY, WHICH NUMBER MAY BE INCREASED BY UP TO 15% (THE “INCREASE OPTION”)

* PRICE RANGE OF THE OFFERING IS BETWEEN EUR 10.00 AND EUR 11.50 PER OFFERED SHARE

* IMPLIED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF COMPANY AT MIDPOINT OF PRICE RANGE COULD THEN RANGE FROM EUR 267.06 MILLION TO EUR 284.39 MILLION

* TRADING OF SHARES ON REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT BRUSSELS IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON OR ABOUT 29 JUNE 2020

* CLOSING DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE 30 JUNE 2020 ( “CLOSING DATE”) UNLESS OFFERING PERIOD IS CLOSED EARLIER OR EXTENDED Source text for Eikon: (Gdansk Newsroom)