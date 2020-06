June 29 (Reuters) - HYLORIS PHARMACEUTICALS:

* LISTS ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS

* WITH AN OFFER PRICE AT EUR 10.75 PER SHARE, HYLORIS’ TOTAL OFFERING SIZE AMOUNTS TO EUR 61.8 MILLION, OR EUR 71 MILLION, ASSUMING EXERCISE IN FULL OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION.

* INITIAL MARKET CAPITALISATION OF EUR 253 MILLION (Gdansk Newsroom)