BRIEF-Hypoport Agrees To Buy FIO Systems For Shares And Cash

April 25 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: HYPOPORT AG: HYPOPORT AG SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN FIO SYSTEMS AG AND DECIDES ON A NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE

* CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS OF FIO SYSTEMS AG IS MADE UP OF A SHARE COMPONENT AND A CASH COMPONENT

* TO ISSUE 298,418 NEW SHARES IN HYPOPORT AG IN RETURN FOR NON-CASH CONTRIBUTIONS

* NOW ANTICIPATES REVENUE OF EUR230-250 MILLION AND EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) OF EUR28-33 MILLION FOR HYPOPORT GROUP IN 2018

* WILL PAY AROUND EUR24 MILLION AS A CASH COMPONENT