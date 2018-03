March 12 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG:

* HYPOPORT GENERATES RECORD REVENUE IN 2017 AND PREDICTS BUOYANT GROWTH IN 2018

* FY REVENUE ROSE 24 PERCENT TO 195 MILLION EUR

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RISES BY 24 PER CENT TO EUR 195 MILLION IN 2017

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF EUR220 MILLION TO EUR240 MILLION AND EBIT OF EUR26 MILLION TO EUR31 MILLION

* FY EBIT OF EUR23.3 MILLION (2016: EUR23.3 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)