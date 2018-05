May 3 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: HYPOPORT AG: FIRST QUARTER OF 2018: HYPOPORT GENERATES THE HIGHEST REVENUE AND BEST EBIT IN THE COMPANY’S HISTORY

* Q1 REVENUE 60.1 MILLION EUR

* ANTICIPATES REVENUE OF EUR230 MILLION TO EUR250 MILLION AND EBIT OF EUR28 MILLION TO EUR33 MILLION FOR 2018 OVERALL

* EBIT INCREASES BY 8 PER CENT TO EUR7.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018