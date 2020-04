April 6 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG:

* EUROPACE PLATFORM’S QUARTERLY TRANSACTION VOLUME EXCEEDS €20 BILLION FOR THE FIRST TIME

* TOTAL TRANSACTION VOLUME FOR Q1 OF 2020 RISES BY MORE THAN 30 PER CENT COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER OF 2019

* ECONOMIC FALLOUT OF CORONAVIRUS NOT YET REFLECTED IN TRANSACTION VOLUME IN Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)