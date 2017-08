July 28 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: HYPOPORT AG EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT YEAR-ON-YEAR RISE IN HALF YEARS REVENUE AND EARNINGS

* FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017, HYPOPORT GROUP EXPECTS REVENUE OF ABOVE EUR95 MILLION (HY 2016: EUR73.7 MILLION)

* FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017, HYPOPORT GROUP EXPECTS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) OF ABOVE EUR13 MILLION (HY 2016: EUR11.1 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)