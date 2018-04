April 25 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG:

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT YEAR-ON-YEAR RISE IN REVENUE AND AN INCREASE OF EBIT FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTH 2018

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, HYPOPORT GROUP EXPECTS REVENUE OF APPROX. EUR60 MILLION (Q1 2017: EUR47.7 MILLION)

* Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) OF APPROX. EUR7.5 MILLION (Q1 2017: EUR7.0 MILLION)