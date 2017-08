July 12 (Reuters) - HYPOTHEKARBANK LENZBURG AG:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 5.5% TO CHF 37.4 MILLION

* ACHIEVED A PROFIT OF CHF 9.9 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR, THUS ACHIEVING THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S RESULT Source text - bit.ly/2t3KDy0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)