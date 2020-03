March 16 (Reuters) -

* GERMANY’S HYPOVEREINSBANK SAYS ON MONDAY 16 MARCH IT IS CLOSING 101 OF ITS 337 BRANCHES IN GERMANY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* GERMANY’S HYPOVEREINSBANK SAYS STARTING TUESDAY 30% IF ITS BRANCH TEAMS WILL BE WORKING FROM HOME Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)