April 1 (Reuters) - Hyprop Investments Ltd:

* JSE: HYP - HILB06 - UPDATE REGARDING COVID-19, WITHDRAWAL OF GUIDANCE AND UPDATE REGARDING EDCON LIMITED

* HYPROP INVESTMENTS LTD - WITHDRAWS ITS DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020.

* HYPROP INVESTMENTS - MALLS IN S. AFRICA, SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE, GHANA, NIGERIA ARE OPERATING SAFELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH LOCK-DOWN REGULATIONS