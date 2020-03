BRIEF-Hyprop Says S. African Malls Remain Open, Says Has Been A Decline In Footfall

March 23 (Reuters) - Hyprop Investments Ltd:

* JSE: HYP - HILB06 - HYPROP’S RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS, UPDATE ON THE DIVIDEND PAYMENT AND THE DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE

* HYPROP - ADDRESSING FINANCIAL RISKS POSED BY COVID -19 & ACTIVELY ENGAGING WITH PRINCIPAL BANKERS & LENDERS, WHO HAVE INDICATED THEIR SUPPORT

* HYPROP INVESTMENTS LTD - HYPROP’S SOUTH AFRICAN MALLS REMAIN OPEN FOR BUSINESS, HOWEVER, THERE HAS BEEN A DECLINE IN FOOTFALL

* HYPROP INVESTMENTS LTD - BOARD WILL REVIEW DRIP IN SEPTEMBER 2020 IN CONTEXT OF MARKET CONDITIONS AT TIME