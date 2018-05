BRIEF-Hyrecar Inc Files For IPO Of Up To 2 Mln Shares Of Common Stock

May 23 (Reuters) - Hyrecar Inc

* HYRECAR INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO 2.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* HYRECAR INC SAYS IT INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE ITS COMMON STOCK LISTED ON NASDAQ UNDER THE SYMBOL “HYRE”

* HYRECAR INC SAYS NETWORK1 FINANCIAL SECURITIES INC IS THE UNDERWRITER TO THE IPO

* HYRECAR INC SAYS ANTICIPATES IPO PRICE WILL BE BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00 PER SHARE

* HYRECAR INC SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text : (bit.ly/2IEXb6S)