March 29 (Reuters) - HYRICAN INFORMATIONSSYSTEME AG :

* PRELIM ANNUAL DEFICIT OF AROUND EUR 3.5 MILLION

* HYRICAN INFORMATIONSSYSTEME - FY ‍SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR AT AROUND EUR 29.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)