March 19 (Reuters) - HYRICAN INFORMATIONSSYSTEME AG :

* COVID-19 CAN HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE INDUSTRY AND THE COURSE OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

LG ERFURT INFORMED US TODAY THAT LAWSUITS OF SHAREHOLDER DEUTSCHE BALATON AGAINST HYRICAN INFORMATIONSSYSTEME WERE COMPLETELY DISMISSED