Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hysan Development Co Ltd:

* FY TURNOVER HK$3,988 MILLION VERSUS HK$ 3,890 MILLION

* HONG KONG ECONOMIC OUTLOOK IN 2020 CLOUDED BY GLOBAL HEADWINDS AND DOMESTIC FACTORS, INCLUDING OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT HK$2,587 MILLION VERSUS HK$2,536 MILLION

* DECLARED SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK117 CENTS PER SHARE