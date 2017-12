BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Announces Agreement To Acquire A Controlling Interest In Zhejiang Maximal Forklift

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc:

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ZHEJIANG MAXIMAL FORKLIFT COMPANY LIMITED

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS -ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, 75 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ZHEJIANG MAXIMAL FORKLIFT CO FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $90 MILLION

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC - ‍REMAINING 25 PERCENT SHARE OF NEW COMPANY WILL BE OWNED BY CURRENT ZHEJIANG MAXIMAL FORKLIFT SENIOR MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: