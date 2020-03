BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Addresses Covid-19 Impact

March 26 (Reuters) - Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc :

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC. ADDRESSES COVID-19 IMPACT

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING - PRODUCTION HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED OR SUSPENDED IN SEVERAL OF CO’S EUROPEAN FACILITIES

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC SAYS COMPANY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 OF 2020 WILL BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC - EXPECTS TO CONTINUE ITS U.S. OPERATIONS

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC - ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION DISRUPTIONS IN OTHER REGIONS ARE EXPECTED OVER TIME

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC - 2020 OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED IS NO LONGER COMPANY’S PERSPECTIVE ON ITS 2020 OUTLOOK

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPANY HAD $64.6 MILLION OF CONSOLIDATED CASH ON HAND

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING - AS OF DEC 31, 2019 HAD UNUSED BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES