BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Says Entered Into Amendment Of Co's $200 Mln Original Principal Amount Term Loan​

March 20 (Reuters) - Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc :

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC - ‍ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MILLION ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN - SEC FILING​

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-‍TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR DISPOSITION OF ANY OTHER NON-CORE ASSETS WITH BOOK VALUE NOT TO EXCEED $10.0 MILLION​

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-‍TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO'S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC​