BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.90

May 1 (Reuters) - Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc:

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90

* Q1 REVENUE $788.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $775.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.86 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING - OVERALL GLOBAL LIFT TRUCK MARKET IS EXPECTED TO GROW MODESTLY IN 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

* NET INCOME IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE SUBSTANTIALLY OVER 2017

* ANTICIPATES MODEST INCREASE IN 2018 OPERATING PROFIT COMPARED WITH 2017

* HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING- IN 2018,SEES AMERICAS MARKET TO CONTINUE TO GROW BUT AT MORE MODERATE RATE THAN DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH SEEN IN Q1 2018