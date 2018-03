March 19 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc:

* HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA AND SIRIUSXM AGREE TO FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION

* SIRIUS XM - ‍THOSE WHO PURCHASE HYUNDAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES TO CONTINUE TO RECEIVE 3-MONTH INTRODUCTORY SUBSCRIPTION TO SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS​