BRIEF-Hyundai Motor India March Domestic Sales Up 7.3 Pct

April 2 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor India Ltd :

* MARCH DOMESTIC SALES OF 48,009 UNITS, UP 7.3 PERCENT

* FY DOMESTIC SALES OF 5,36,241 UNITS COMPARED TO 5,09,707 UNITS IN 2016-17 Source text - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country's second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception achieved highest Financial Year domestic sales of 5,36,241 units compared to 5,09,707 units in 2016-17 registering a growth of 5.2 %. For the month of March 2018, Hyundai registered domestic sales of 48,009 units and exports of 12,498 units with cumulative sales of 60,507 units.