BRIEF-Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama LLC Says Confirmed A Case Of Covid-19 Among Its Workforce

March 18 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama LLC:

* HYUNDAI MOTOR MANUFACTURING ALABAMA LLC - CONFIRMED A CASE OF COVID-19 AMONG ITS WORKFORCE

* HYUNDAI MOTOR MANUFACTURING ALABAMA- INDIVIDUAL WHO TESTED POSITIVE IS NOT CURRENTLY ON SITE AT HMMA

* HYUNDAI MOTOR MANUFACTURING ALABAMA- SUSPENDING PRODUCTION IN ALL AREAS, FOR ALL SHIFTS, BEGINNING AT 10:30 A.M. ON MARCH 18

* HYUNDAI MOTOR MANUFACTURING ALABAMA- WILL CONFER WITH ADPH, CDC TO DETERMINE IF ADDITIONAL MEASURES SHOULD BE TAKEN

* HYUNDAI SPOKESMAN SAYS THERE ARE NO DETAILS AS OF NOW ON WHEN PLANT WILL REOPEN