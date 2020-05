May 27 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co:

* CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-HYUNDAI MOTOR TO SUSPEND A LINE PRODUCING PORTER TRUCKS (NOT PALISADE SUVS) IN S.KOREA DURING JUNE 1-5 - UNION OFFICIAL

* HYUNDAI MOTOR TO SUSPEND A FACTORY PRODUCING VENUE CROSSOVERS DURING JUNE 11-12 - UNION OFFICIAL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)