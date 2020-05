May 7 (Reuters) - Hyve Group PLC:

* HYVE GROUP PLC - ANNOUNCES FULLY UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE TO RAISE ABOUT £126.6 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES)

* HYVE GROUP PLC - AGREEMENT WITH GROUP’S LENDING BANKS TO WAIVE FINANCIAL COVENANTS UP TO AND INCLUDING MARCH 2022

* HYVE GROUP- ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY VIA DEAL WITH LENDING BANKS TO DEFER LOAN AMORTISATION PAYMENTS OF £35 MILLION UNTIL MATURITY IN DEC 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: