April 14 (Reuters) - Hyve Group PLC:

* HYVE GROUP PLC - RESPONSE TO RECENT PRESS SPECULATION

* HYVE GROUP PLC - OPTIONS UNDER REVIEW INCLUDE A POTENTIAL EQUITY FUNDRAISE

* HYVE GROUP PLC - CONTINUES TO BE ENGAGED IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH GROUP’S LENDERS IN RELATION TO COVENANT HEADROOM AND FACILITY FLEXIBILITY

* HYVE GROUP PLC - ALREADY SECURED A WAIVER OF JUNE 2020 COVENANT TESTS UNDER ITS DEBT FACILITIES