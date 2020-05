May 7 (Reuters) - Hyve Group PLC:

* HY REVENUE £96.3M (2019: £107.8M)

* HY REVENUE UP 1% ON LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE TO RAISE £126.6M ANNOUNCED

* WAIVERS OBTAINED FOR LEVERAGE RATIO AND INTEREST COVER COVENANTS UP TO AND INCLUDING MARCH 2022

* FREEZE ON RECRUITMENT IMPLEMENTED AND CONTRACTS OF TEMPORARY STAFF HAVE BEEN TERMINATED

* PLACED 135 MEMBERS OF FULL-TIME STAFF ON “FURLOUGH” ARRANGEMENT

* DIRECTORS AND SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF KEY MANAGERS GLOBALLY TO TAKE TEMPORARY 20% REDUCTION IN SALARY

* COST SAVING PROGRAMME INTENDED TO IMPLEMENT UP TO £10M OF SAVINGS IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* COST SAVING PROGRAMME INTENDED TO IMPLEMENT UP TO £42M IN FY21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: